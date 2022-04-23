Hope And Glory wins Rosie Sunshine Handicap

April 23, 2022 17:58 IST

April 23, 2022 17:58 IST

Hope And Glory (A. Imran Khan up) won the Rosie Sunshine Handicap, the main event of the races held here on Saturday (April. 23). The winner is owned by Mr. Vikram Singh and trained by Anil Kumar.

1. KUNDAH HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: MAYFLOWER (Kuldeep Singh) 1, Thrill Of Power (Ramandeep) 2, Fine Future (Farhan Alam) 3 and Dazzling Princess (C. Umesh) 4. 1/2, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 16.11s. Owners: Mr. V.C. Narasimha Reddy, Mrs. Malathi Reddy & Mr. C.V. Ravin. Trainer: G.S. Parmar.

2. QUEEN’S GRACE HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: DIAMOND AND PEARLS (P. Sai KUmar) 1, First Empress (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Angel Heart (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Rhiannon (Koshi Kumar) 4. 3-1/4, 1-1/2 and lnk. 1m, 14.75s. Owners: Mr. Husain Sultan Ali Nensey, Mrs. Nissa Hoosein Nensey & Mr. Saif Hoosein Nensey. Trainer: Sebastian.

3. KUNDAH HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: GINSBURG (M.S. Deora) 1, Augusta (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Protea (C. Umesh) 3 and Grand Royal (A. Ayaz Khan) 4. Not run: Amber Lightning. 3/4, 6-3/4 and 1. 1m, 15.34s. Owners: Mr. Akhtar Adamji Peerbhoy, Mrs. Shahnaz A. Peerbhoy, M/s. Sarainaga Racing & Mr. Ajay K. Arora. Trainer: A. Jodha.

4. ROSIE SUNSHINE HANDICAP (1,300m), 5-y-o & over, rated 60 to 85: HOPE AND GLORY (A. Imran Khan) 1, Alexandre Dumas (K. Sai Kiran) 2, Glorious Destiny (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Priceless Ruler (Farid Ansari) 4. 5, nose and 2-3/4. 1m, 20.26s. Owner: Mr. Vikram Singh. Trainer: Anil Kumar.

5. FOREST FANTASY PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): SANTAMARINA STAR (Gaurav Singh) 1, Shez R Star (M.S. Deora) 2, Ibrahimovic (P.S. Kaviraj) 3 and Berrettini (P. Sai Kumar) 4. Lnk, 1 and hd. 1m, 28.22s. Owner: Dr. Murali Venkataswamy. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

6. ETERNALS HANDICAP (1,500m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: WAYTOGO (Ramandeep) 1, Undeniable (Gaurav Singh) 2, Wonderful Era (Farhan Alam) 3 and Dominant (A. Ayaz Khan) 4. 2, 2 and 3-3/4. 1m, 34.69s. Owner: Mr. Balaji M.V. Trainer: Uthaiah.