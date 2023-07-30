Honey Cake, Shamrock, Ruling Dynasty, Galahad, Fondness Of You and Polished Girl catch the eye

July 30, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Honey Cake, Shamrock, Ruling Dynasty, Galahad, Fondness Of You and Polished Girl caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (July 30).

Inner sand:

600m: Agera (R. Pradeep) 39.5. Easy.

1000m: General Patton (Jagadeesh), Able One (B. Paswan) 1-5.5, 600/38.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Limited Edition (B. Paswan) 1-10, 600/39.5. In pink of condition.

1400m: Yukan (Shreyas) 1-36, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/39. In fine nick. White Roses (Shreyas) 1-39, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-7, 600/38.5. A fine display. Ashwa Yudhvir (Prabhakaran) 1-40, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/39. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Skyfire (rb) 46. Easy. Breeze Bluster (rg), Recreator (Shinde) 42.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Roudy (Vishal) 45. Strode out well. Pavarotti (Arul) 44.5. Shaped well. Super Sapphire (Prabhakaran) 43. Moved well. Prana (Mudassar) 44. In fine trim. Emeraldo (Arvind K) 45. Easy. Nevada Gold (rb) 43. Worked well. Chandra Kanta (rb) 45.5. Easy. Capri Girl (R. Ravi), Blues Ballad (Sai Kiran) 42. Former finished three lengths ahead. The Pirate (R. Pradeep) 42.5. Strode out well. Stormy Ocean (R. Pradeep) 44.5. Moved on the bit. Star Glory (Prabhakaran) 43.5. In fine shape. Serai (Vishal), Noble Ruler (rb) 44.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Jersey Legend (rb) 45. Easy. Multisided (Arul) 41.5. Fit for the fray. Blackstone (rb) 45.5. Easy. Spirit Dancer (rb) 45. Moved freely. Galaticus (rb) 45. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Brave Majesty (Vishal), Southern Dynasty (rb) 1-15, 600/45.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Fondness Of You (Shinde) 1-10.5, 600/41. Pleased. Castaneda (Antony) 1-13.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Aldgate (Antony) 1-8.5, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Pyrgos (Tejeshwar) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Honey Cake (Sai Kiran) 1-13, 600/40. A pleasing display. Bourbon Bay (Vishal) 1-15, 600/43.5. Moved well. Eridani (B. Paswan) 1-10, 600/43. Shaped well. Asagiri (Shinde), Snowflake (Tejeshwar) 1-15, 600/43.5. They moved well. Sekhmet (Arvind K) 1-16, 600/43.5. In fine trim. The Gallery Time (Ramesh K) 1-15.5, 600/43. One to note. Ruling Goddess (Aliyar) 1-13.5, 600/44. Worked well. Touch Of Grey (Shinde), Crown Consort (Tejeshwar) 1-10.5, 600/43.5. They moved impressively. Siege Courageous (G. Vivek) 1-14, 600/40. An excellent display. Raisina Star (Haisb) 1-15, 600/45.5. Easy. Regency Smile (Hindu S) 1-14.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Benignity (P. Ramesh) 1-13, 600/42.5. Impressed. Leather Back (Sai Kiran), Instructor (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/42. They pleased. Star Comet (Vishal) 1-15, 600/44. Moved freely.

1200m: Evaldo (Girish) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. A Star Is Born (Shinde) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Indian Blues (Girish) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Moved freely. Good Tip (Shinde), Bold Act (Prabhakaran) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. They finished together. Bellator (Aliyar) 1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. Impressed. Chililady (Sai Kiran) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Czar (Antony) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Long Lease (Shinde) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Shamrock (Shinde), Peyo (Prabhakaran) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. They moved attractively. Seoul (Vishal) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/45. Strode out well. Momentous (Prabhakaran), Fearless Joey (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. They finished level. Classic Charm (Vishal) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Stretched out well. Burmese (Shinde), Star Concept (Prabhakaran) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Former finished two lengths ahead. Polished Girl (Shinde) 1-28, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. A pleasing display.

1400m: Aldiva (Antony) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Julio (Aliyar) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. In fine condition. Regal Aristocracy (rb), Prophecy (Akram) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. They finished level. Galahad (Shreyas) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. In fine nick. Ruling Dynasty (G. Vivek) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Always Happy (G. Vivek) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/42. Maintains form. Sea Lion (Likith) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved impressively.