Watch | Inside the world’s largest hockey stadium

January 14, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

Odisha is all decked up to host the men’s hockey World Cup 2023.

Odisha, which also hosted the previous edition in 2018, has something brand new for players and fans

This time, some of the matches would be held at the newly-inaugurated Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, which is claimed to be the world’s largest stadium.

On January 6th, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the hockey stadium a week ahead of the World Cup

The stadium was built during the pandemic, especially for the hockey world cup.

It is said to be the world’s largest stadium in terms of seating capacity.

Built on 50 acres of land, in a record 15 months time, this stadium has a seating capacity of 20,000. It was built at an estimated cost of around ₹261 crores.

The World Cup Village, managed by the Taj Group, has 225 rooms and can house 400 players and officials.

Apart from this, the stadium is equipped with practice centres, gyms, and swimming pools.

Of the total 44 matches of the World Cup, 20 will be played here. The rest will be played at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium

The hockey World cup will be held between January 13 and 29.