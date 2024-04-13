GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Watch | All about the Kodava family hockey festival

Watch | All about the Kodava family hockey festival

The festival in Coorg, now in its 24th edition, has been uniting families in the region

April 13, 2024 01:16 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST

Darshan Devaiah B P
Darshan Devaiah B.P.

Imagine, around 300 Kodava families gathering every year in Kodagu, Karnataka, for a month-long celebration of hockey, tradition, and sportsmanship.

This is the Kodava Hockey Festival, the heart of Kodava community’s heritage.

Hockey isn’t just a game for Kodavas; it’s about unity. This year, one of the Kodava families, the Kundyolanda, is hosting this grand sporting carnival. Kundyolanda is one of the smallest families to host this tournament, now in its 24th edition.

The festival was the brainchild of Pandanda Kuttappa, a retired banker, who wanted to give back to the Kodava community. He observed that there was a lot of disharmony among Kodava families so he saw sport as a way of bringing people together.

Hence, the hockey tournament was born, with just 60 teams in the first edition in 1997. Now, it has 360 teams. We look at what draws people to this festival year after year, what motivates the younger generation to take part, what the organisers are looking to do to make the festival bigger and better, and more.

Special thanks to: Kodava Hockey Academy, Ajjettira Vikram Uthappa, Kundyolanda Family

Reporting: Darshan Devaiah BP

Video: Ravichandran N.

Production: Ravichandran N, Nalme Nachiyar

Related Topics

Hockey / sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.