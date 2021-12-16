Vinamrata does it for SAI-B

Her strike helps the team pip Him Academy 3-2

Two goals by Taranpreet Kaur kept Him Academy in the fight but SAI-B found the winning goal through Vinamrata Yadav as it won 3-2 in a Pool-A match of the Khelo India women’s under-21 hockey league at the Dhyan Chand National Stadium on Thursday.

The SAI team had led 2-0 at half-time, thanks to goals from Reema Baxla and Mary Lotla, but Taranpreet enlivened the proceedings with two strikes in the 34th and 49th minutes to bring parity.

However, Vinramrata had the final say.

The results: Odisha Naval Tata Centre 11 (Munmuni Das 2, Sandhya Kujur 2, Sunita Kumari, Priya Toppo, Ashima Rout, Nikita Toppo, Puja Ramchhuria, Nilam Kachhap, Kamla Singh) bt Mumbai School Sports Association 0.

India Juniors 8 (Deepika 3, Priyanka, Vaishnavi Phalke, Annu, Rutuja Pisal, Sangita Kumari) bt Raja Karan Academy 1 (Priya).

SAI-B 3 (Reema Baxla, Mary Lotla, Vinamrata Yadav) bt Him Academy 2 (Taranpreet Kaur 2).

Madhya Pradesh Academy 8 (Sadhna Sengar 3, Neeraj Rana 2, Priyanka Parihar, Kanchan Nidhi Kerketta, Seema Verma) bt Jai Bharat Academy 0.

SAI-A 1 (Sujata Kujur) drew with Pritam Siwach Academy, Sonepat, 1 (Manisha).

Sports Hostel, Bhubaneswar, 7 (Angela Toppo 2, Neha Lakra 2, Nitu Lakra, Rashmi Kishan, Nimabati Singh) bt Delhi Hockey 1 (Preeti).