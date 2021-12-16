Hockey

Vinamrata does it for SAI-B

Two goals by Taranpreet Kaur kept Him Academy in the fight but SAI-B found the winning goal through Vinamrata Yadav as it won 3-2 in a Pool-A match of the Khelo India women’s under-21 hockey league at the Dhyan Chand National Stadium on Thursday.

The SAI team had led 2-0 at half-time, thanks to goals from Reema Baxla and Mary Lotla, but Taranpreet enlivened the proceedings with two strikes in the 34th and 49th minutes to bring parity.

However, Vinramrata had the final say.

The results: Odisha Naval Tata Centre 11 (Munmuni Das 2, Sandhya Kujur 2, Sunita Kumari, Priya Toppo, Ashima Rout, Nikita Toppo, Puja Ramchhuria, Nilam Kachhap, Kamla Singh) bt Mumbai School Sports Association 0.

India Juniors 8 (Deepika 3, Priyanka, Vaishnavi Phalke, Annu, Rutuja Pisal, Sangita Kumari) bt Raja Karan Academy 1 (Priya).

SAI-B 3 (Reema Baxla, Mary Lotla, Vinamrata Yadav) bt Him Academy 2 (Taranpreet Kaur 2).

Madhya Pradesh Academy 8 (Sadhna Sengar 3, Neeraj Rana 2, Priyanka Parihar, Kanchan Nidhi Kerketta, Seema Verma) bt Jai Bharat Academy 0.

SAI-A 1 (Sujata Kujur) drew with Pritam Siwach Academy, Sonepat, 1 (Manisha).

Sports Hostel, Bhubaneswar, 7 (Angela Toppo 2, Neha Lakra 2, Nitu Lakra, Rashmi Kishan, Nimabati Singh) bt Delhi Hockey 1 (Preeti).


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2021 11:38:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/hockey/vinamrata-does-it-for-sai-b/article37972072.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY