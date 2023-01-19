The importance of headphones for coaches in planning strategy at the FIH World Cup

January 19, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST

In modern hockey matches, coaches talking over headphones is a common sight. The ongoing Hockey World Cup is no different as coaches of various teams are seen interacting with their colleagues, who are strategically positioned upstairs to provide valuable tactical inputs.

Different coaches explained how the communication device played a crucial role during a hockey match.

“When you are on the bench, it is hard to see how a match is playing. When you are at a higher position, you get a more advantageous point and can pass on some important information down…It is up to the (guy positioned at the) top to provide feedback on general play, structure and what will change in our tactics,” said Australia coach Colin Batch.

“It is helpful for the teams in changing their tactics. It has been going on for a while recognising the situations and momentum of a match and trying to play through that.”

Different perspective

For Matias Vila, an assistant coach of Argentina, the view from the top gives a different perspective. He shared an example about how his team took the help of the device in its 3-3 draw against Australia.

“In the last match we made substitutions faster, every three minutes. That helped us maintain the intensity. Australia is a team which changes from man-to-man (marking) to zone (defence). So the coach from upstairs told us when they were man-to-man and when they were zonal. And we knew where to stand accordingly on the field,” said Vila.

Xavier de Greve, an assistant coach with the French side, provided his insight. “During the match, I go to the top floor and see things very tactically. I see some points and give it to the team on the opposition players and field. The job is to see the change of the tactics of the opponent. I give all the information to the bench.

“In football, I think, it is not easy to change the tactics. In hockey, we do change the tactics,” said Xavier.