  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senior men’s Nationals in TN; Telangana to host women’s event

November 14, 2022 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Sports Bureau

The senior men’s National hockey championships will be held either in Kovilpatti or Madurai in Tamil Nadu, while the women’s event will be in Telangana, both in the month of April 2023, according to Sekhar J. Manoharan, treasurer of Hockey India and president of Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (HUTN).

The junior and sub-junior boys’ and girls’ Nationals would be hosted by Odisha in February 2023,

Speaking to The Hindu on Monday, Manoharan said HUTN was keen to organise the Pro League matches in Chennai in March. The league was held between 2013 and 17.

“I was thinking of having a team from Tamil Nadu in the Pro League while Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey was keen that HUTN organise the league in Chennai as this could be the first time the State could host it,” revealed Manoharan.

Manoharan said there is a fair chance that big stars might take part in the Nationals. “The World Cup will get over by January and by April they should be in a position to participate in the Nationals,” he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.