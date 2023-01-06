HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Patnaik inaugurates Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium ahead of World Cup

Built at an estimated cost of ₹120 crore, it is one of the largest hockey stadiums in India

January 06, 2023 03:41 am | Updated 03:41 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Staff Reporter
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during his interaction with Indian men’s hockey team at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on January 5, 2023 ahead of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during his interaction with Indian men’s hockey team at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on January 5, 2023 ahead of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated one of the largest hockey stadiums in India in Rourkela ahead of the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.

Built at an estimated cost of ₹261 crore, the stadium, located in Sundargarh district, has been christened as Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Complex. It has been built in 50 acres in a record 15 months-time with a seating capacity of 20,000. The stadium also has practice centres adjacent to it with certified turfs and lighting.

Inaugurating the stadium, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the stadium would bring glory for Odisha and would be seen as a main centre for hockey across the world.

“It will provide opportunities to major teams in India to perform. This initiative will inspire young players and create many champions,” said Mr. Patnaik.

The Odisha Chief Minister also announced a cash award of ₹1 crore each to the players of the Indian team if they go on to lift the World Cup.

World Cup village

The State has also built a World Cup village, which has 225 rooms to house the players and officials, within nine months.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, State Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera, Secretary (5T) V.K. Pandian and Sports Secretary R. Vineel Krishna were present during the event.

Related Topics

Hockey / World Cup

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.