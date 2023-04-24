Pakistan, China to participate in Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Chennai

April 24, 2023 10:26 am | Updated 10:26 am IST - CHENNAI

In a major development, Pakistan and China have confirmed their participation in the 7th Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament to be held at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here from August 3 to 12.

Confirming the news, J. Sekar Manoharan, president of the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu told The Hindu here on April 24, “Since there were doubts expressed by the media on the two teams (China and Pakistan) participation, we are happy to inform that they have sent their confirmation.”