Olympic Test Event: India thumps a hapless Malaysia

The Indian men’s hockey defeated Malaysia 6-0 in its opening encounter of the Olympic Test Event here on Saturday. Forwards Mandeep Singh (33rd, 46th) and Gursahibjit Singh (18th, 56th) scored two goals each, while Gurinder Singh (eighth) and S.V. Sunil (60th) also registered their names on the scoresheet.

The experienced Sunil, Mandeep and Gursahibjit created chances inside the first 10 minutes for India. Mandeep looked in good rhythm as he took two shots at the Malaysian goal, but its custodian Kumar Subramiam was up to the task.

Gurinder converted India’s first penalty corner in the eighth minute. The following minutes saw India dominate its opponent and win four penalty corners through great attacking play.

Ashis Kumar Topno, Nilam Sanjeep Xess and Vivek Kumar Prasad got the penalty corners for India.

However, the good work by the first rushers and a couple of fine saves by Subramiam meant India could only manage one goal in the opening quarter.

India score its second in the 18th minute through forward Gursahibjit, who was found inside the striking circle by Gurjant Singh.

World No. 12 Malaysia also forced the Indian custodain Suraj Karkera to make a couple of fine saves in the next few minutes, but could not pull a goal back before the half-time break.

Creative play

India continued to attack at the start of the third quarter and vice-captain Mandeep registered his name in the scoresheet in the 33rd minute after Jaskaran Singh set him up well through some creative play.

The last quarter saw India score three more goals. Mandeep got his second in the 46th minute, which was the goal of the match, as India attacked Malaysia on the counter. A Malaysian penalty corner was well-defended by India, which converted into an attack and it was finished off by Mandeep (4-0).

The fifth and sixth goals came in the 56th and 60th minutes. India will play World No. 8 New Zealand on Sunday.

The result:

India 6 (Gurinder Singh 8, Mandeep Singh 33, 46, Gursahibjit Singh 18, 56, S.V. Sunil 60).