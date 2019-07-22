Keshav, Prasun to get Mohun Bagan Ratna

Two-time Olympic gold-medal winning hockey player Keshav Dutt and former India football captain Prasun Banerjee will get this year’s Mohun Bagan Ratna Award, the club said in a press release on Monday.

Dutt, 93, who played as a half-back, was part of the team that won gold in the 1948 (London) and 1952 (Helsinki) Olympics.

This is the first time that the club is conferring the award on a sportsperson from a discipline other than football.

Prasun, 64, younger brother of iconic footballer P.K. Banerjee, was a prominent midfielder of his times. He played in three Asian Games in 1974, 1978 and 1982 and was part of an Asian All Star XI team.

The Best Footballer for the 2018-19 will be given to Arijit Bagui.

Mohammed Shami would also be felicitated for his noteworthy performance during the recently concluded ICC World Cup.

Footballer Ashok Chatterjee will get the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The awards will be given away on Mohun Bagan Day on July 29. The club will give life membership to distinguished personalities such as Chuni Goswami, Dr. Vece Paes, Sourav Ganguly, Prasenjit Chatterjee and Deb Shankar Halder.