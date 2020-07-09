Indian men to resume campaign next April

The Indian men’s hockey team would resume its campaign in the FIH Pro League only in April next year.
India, which has played six home games in three ties so far, will travel to Argentina for its first game on April 10, 2021.
The team would then complete its European commitments, playing six games against Great Britain, Spain and Germany (two each) over a period of 12 days in May before returning for the last two games against New Zealand.
The International Hockey Federation on Thursday announced the revised schedule for the competition that was suspended because of the pandemic.
Germany vs Belgium
The nine-team, double-leg event would resume on September 22 with Germany hosting Belgium for both the men’s and women’s ties.
India is currently placed fourth with 10 points, the same as Argentina but with two games in hand and a better goal-difference. Both the men and women only have the tentatively-scheduled Asian Champions Trophy scheduled for this year.
The last Pro League 2020 game was played on March 7 between host Australia and Argentina.
