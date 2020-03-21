Indian hockey teams continue to train

Isolated inside the SAI Centre here in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s business as usual for the Indian men’s and women’s hockey players as they prepare for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in a “safe environment”.

The Sports Authority of India Centre, which has been shut for outside visitors, is well-equipped for regular practice sessions and no unauthorised persons are allowed to enter its premises.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has not affected our practice sessions. We are continuously washing our hands and our temperatures are being checked regularly.

“The authorities at our SAI campus are ensuring that we are training in a safe environment,” said the men’s team captain Manpreet Singh.

“With the backing of SAI and our coaches, we have been training very hard for the Olympics,” he added.

Safe environment

The women’s team captain Rani Rampal said her team is fortunate to continue training for the Olympics in a safe environment.

“We are very fortunate to have a facility like the SAI campus here. Everyone is working very hard so that the hockey teams can continue to practice for the Olympics,” said Rani.

“Our health is being monitored everyday and we are taking all the necessary precautions.

“The authorities at SAI have helped us to continue to focus on our goal of performing well at the Tokyo Olympics,” she added.