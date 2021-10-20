India men in Pool B for junior World Cup

Women placed in Pool C

Defending champion India has been placed along with Canada, France and Poland in Pool B for the men’s Junior World Cup hockey tournament to be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from November 24.

According to the schedule released by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Wednesday, the host will begin its campaign against France at 7.30 p.m. on the opening day before meeting Canada (November 25) and Poland (November 27) in its subsequent pool engagements.

India won the title when it hosted the last edition of the event in Lucknow in 2016. The quarterfinals will be played on December 1 and the semifinals on December 3.

Final on December 5

The final will take place on December 5.

India has been slotted in Pool C for the women’s Junior World Cup to be held in Potchefstroom, South Africa, from December 5 to 16.

India will face Russia (December 6), Argentina (December 7) and Japan (December 9) in the pool stage.

The quarterfinals will be held on December 12 followed by the semifinals on December 14 and the final on December 16.