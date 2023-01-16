HamberMenu
Hockey World Cup | Australia, Argentina lock horns in crucial match before quarterfinals

Despite a satisfying win in their first match, Australia will be aware that they scored only once against France until the 26th minute and allowed the opposition five penalty corners.

January 16, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Y.B. Sarangi
Australian players during the practice session ahead of their match against Argentina at FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 at Kalinga Hockey Stadium, in Bhubaneswar on January 15, 2023.

Australian players during the practice session ahead of their match against Argentina at FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 at Kalinga Hockey Stadium, in Bhubaneswar on January 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Australia-Argentina duel will headline the Pool-A contests of the Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium here on Monday with both sides knowing that grabbing full points from this outing will be crucial in securing a place in the quarterfinals.

Having begun its campaign with a huge 8-0 win over France, the mighty Australia sees Argentina as its biggest opponent in the pool stage.

Australian coach Colin Batch said, “Argentina has a different style. They are celebrating their football World Cup win, so they are on a high at the moment. They have been very successful in the last five or six years. They will be a very big threat for us.”

Despite a satisfying win in their first match, the Kookaburras will be aware that they scored only once against France until the 26 th minute and allowed the opposition five penalty corners.

Against 2016 Olympic champion Argentina, World No.1 Australia will like to raise the bar.

Last match’s hat-trick men Tom Craig and Jeremy Hayward are in great form and will be eager to replicate their showing against the South Americans.

Argentina found the going tough against South Africa’s solid defence before managing a lone-goal victory. Nevertheless, it has the resources and knowhow to lift its game.

Argentina, studded with some seasoned players such as Matias Rey, Lucas Vila and Augstin Mazzilli, will be keen on improving its short corner conversion against a formidable rival.

In the other match, South Africa and France will try to make amends to their game and earn a win in order to stay afloat for the cross-overs.

