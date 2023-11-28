HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HOCKEY | Punjab claims the senior National men’s title after a marathon shoot-out

A total of 27 shots were in the shoot-out and sudden death before Punjab managed to dethrone Haryana; host TN bags the bronze beating Karnataka in the third place play-off

November 28, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

K. Keerthivasan
Punjab team celebrates after winning the 13th Hockey India senior men’s National Championship 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, in Chennai on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Punjab team celebrates after winning the 13th Hockey India senior men’s National Championship 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, in Chennai on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

There seemed to be no end to the ‘sudden death’ in the final of the Hockey India 13th Senior National men’s championship here on Tuesday.

A total of 27 shots were taken in the shoot-out and sudden death before Punjab emerged the winner over defending champion Haryana by a 9-8 margin after the teams were tied 2-2 at regulation time. This was Punjab’s fourth title in 13 editions.

There was little to choose between the two teams as both played slow, measured hockey, waiting for the right time to strike.

Towards the end of first quarter, Punjab’s Sukhjeet Singh rolled one slowly and perfectly for Harjeet Singh to unleash a grand sweep into the net. Haryana fought back through Sanjay, who struck his 13th goal of the tournament, with a penalty corner strike that was angled well to the left side of the net in the second quarter.

Punjab captain Harmanpreet Singh proudly displays the cup after winning the 13th Hockey India senior men’s National Championship 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, in Chennai on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Punjab captain Harmanpreet Singh proudly displays the cup after winning the 13th Hockey India senior men’s National Championship 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, in Chennai on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Punjab captain Harmanpreet Singh did what he does best with a near-perfect penalty corner strike into the left corner of the roof in the third quarter. Haryana made quite a few counter-attacks at the start of fourth quarter, and it was rewarded soon when an attack from the right resulted in a goal. Sanjay glided one past ‘keeper Krishna Pathak off a short pass from Deepak.

It was neck and neck in sudden death as 17 shots were taken in total. After Dilpreet Singh of Punjab scored, the scoreboard read 8-8. Harmanpreet’s goal was disallowed for it was scored after the whistle was blown.

Then, Abhishek was pushed by the Punjab custodian when he went for the shot, and a stroke was awarded for Haryana. Joginder Singh, who took the stroke, scored. However, it was disallowed as it was deemed to be a ‘tap’ and not a ‘push’.

Punjab’s Simranjeet Singh scores during the penalty shoot out in the final of the 13th Hockey India senior men’s National Championship 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, in Chennai on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Punjab’s Simranjeet Singh scores during the penalty shoot out in the final of the 13th Hockey India senior men’s National Championship 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, in Chennai on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Simranjeet Singh, who retook the penalty as his first one was deemed an infringement by the ‘keeper, scored much to the joy of Punjab. With a 9-8 lead, it was left to Haryana striker Sanjay to convert and take the match forward, but he hit it wide.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu bagged the bronze, defeating Karnataka in the third-place play-off match.

“I thought we would finish the match only in the morning (Wednesday),” joked Punjab captain Harmanpreet. “It was great winning for Punjab as I am playing for the State after quite a long time.”

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu Sports Minister, gave away the prizes.

The Punjab team receives the winner’s trophy from Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin after the 13th Hockey India senior men’s National Championship 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, in Chennai on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

The Punjab team receives the winner’s trophy from Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin after the 13th Hockey India senior men’s National Championship 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, in Chennai on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The results (final): Punjab 2 (Harjeet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh) drew with Haryana 2 (Sanjay, Rajant). Punjab won 9-8 via penalty shoot-out.

Related Topics

Hockey / national championship / national tournament / Chennai / sport / sports event

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.