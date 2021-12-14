Hockey

Hockey | Maharashtra, Bihar share top spot

Host Maharashtra, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh kept themselves in line for quarterfinal berths after registering wins at the 11th Hockey India senior men’s National championship here on Tuesday.

Maharashtra downed Chhattisgarh Hockey 9-2 and Bihar defeated Mizoram 4-0 to share the top spot in Pool H.

Both have six points and will clash on Thursday to decide who progresses. Maharashtra has a better goal average (+25) compared to Bihar (+6).

The home side was led by a three-goal effort by Taleb Shah (4th, 30th, 55th), Pratap Shinde (34th, 42nd) and Mohd. Nizamuddin (47th, 50th) in a match it dominated.

For Maharashtra, Venkatesh Kenche (11th) and Tikkaram Thakulla (15th) were the other scorers.

Chhattisgarh found the target through Kartik Yadav (16th) and Junaid Ahmed (35th).


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2021 10:57:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/hockey/hockey-maharashtra-bihar-share-top-spot/article37955969.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY