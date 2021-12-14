Hockey | Maharashtra, Bihar share top spot

Host Maharashtra, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh kept themselves in line for quarterfinal berths after registering wins at the 11th Hockey India senior men’s National championship here on Tuesday.

Maharashtra downed Chhattisgarh Hockey 9-2 and Bihar defeated Mizoram 4-0 to share the top spot in Pool H.

Both have six points and will clash on Thursday to decide who progresses. Maharashtra has a better goal average (+25) compared to Bihar (+6).

The home side was led by a three-goal effort by Taleb Shah (4th, 30th, 55th), Pratap Shinde (34th, 42nd) and Mohd. Nizamuddin (47th, 50th) in a match it dominated.

For Maharashtra, Venkatesh Kenche (11th) and Tikkaram Thakulla (15th) were the other scorers.

Chhattisgarh found the target through Kartik Yadav (16th) and Junaid Ahmed (35th).