Hockey Bengal initiative receives good response

A Hockey Bengal (HB) effort to prepare quality umpires and technical staff received a good response with 22 youngsters attending a six-day online programme, which concluded on Wednesday.
“So far, Bengal has produced only three international umpires — Gurbux Singh, H.S. Sokhi and Susanta Bhattacharya. When Hockey India (HI) asked us to recommend some youngsters who could be groomed for the future, we thought this was a good opportunity for our state,” said HB joint secretary and a HI technical official Dr. Mohammed Khalid Hussain.
The most striking feature of the online programme was the age of the participants. “Generally people come to umpiring when their playing career is over. So, they are around 35 when they start (and it delays their progress). Here, the participants were mostly under 25 and one was under 27.
“We told them about the rules and regulations and how to conduct matches. There was good interest among participants, including eight women, and some of them were from places like Darjeeling and Cooch Behar.”
HB will recommend 10 of the 22 names to HI. “These participants completed an online workshop and got certificates from us in March.
“They will get more exposure when they work with HI. If they do well, they have the scope to officiate matches internationally. Others can wait for their turn to go through the workshop next year. Until then, they can conduct matches in local events,” said Hussain.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath