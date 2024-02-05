GIFT a SubscriptionGift
FIH Pro League | Indian women lose 3-1 to Netherlands in Pro League

February 05, 2024 02:19 am | Updated 02:20 am IST - Bhubaneswar

Uthra Ganesan
Best foot forward: Up against the formidable Netherlands, India had its moments before suffering a 1-3 reverse.

Best foot forward: Up against the formidable Netherlands, India had its moments before suffering a 1-3 reverse.

India lost its second game on the trot in the women’s FIH Pro League with a 3-1 defeat to World No. 1 Netherlands at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.

To their credit, the hosts put up a much better display compared to their opening game but the result remained the same. India wasted six penalty corners, an area that has been a concern.

In contrast, Netherlands, the reigning Olympic and World champion, scored two of its three goals through PCs.

Drag-flicker Yibbi Jansen continued her brilliant form in the Pro League to open the scoring in the third minute.

She has nine goals in five outings and leads the scorers’ list that is populated by her compatriots (top six). India managed to level soon after through Navneet Kaur, but the Dutch were never in trouble.

A goal in each of the next two quarters saw them go 3-1 up and Yibbi could have added a third to her name but her powerful shot from the top of the circle rebounded off the post.

Earlier in the day, China won its second match in as many days with a comfortable 3-0 victory against World No. 2 Australia.

China stuck to its tight, disciplined game but was unable to find a way past the Australian defence for the first 30 minutes before two quick goals in three minutes by Meng Yuan and Anhui Yu swung the match in its favour. Yuan finished with a brace.

The results:

China 3 (Meng Yuan 2, Anhui Yu) bt Australia 0; Netherlands 3 (Yibbi Jansen 2, Fay van der Elst) bt India 1 (Navneet Kaur).

Hockey

