FIH PRO LEAGUE | India avenges loss to the USA, gets it right finally

February 10, 2024 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - Bhubaneswar

The Indian women broke a five-match losing streak to end the first leg of the Pro League matches with a 3-1 win against USA here on Friday. The victory ensured the first points for the team in this edition and also helped the team avenge its loss in the Olympic Qualifiers.

The host got early chances but the finishing took time coming. With both sides hoping for an early lead to take control, it was end-to-end hockey but there were too many turnovers in the midfield. The deadlock was broken in the ninth minute as Vandana Katariya proved why being in the right position at the right time is a valued skill.

Sangita Kumari snatched the ball and ran along the baseline to lift it in front of the goal and Vandana made no mistake by smashing it in at the far post. Deepika made it 2-0, stretching herself to keep the pass from Vandana in play, turn and shoot a backhand into the net all in one motion to give India a 2-0 cushion at half-time.

USA came back strongly and the Indians, despite their twin success, continued to miss chances. The shooting continued to be wayward and the final pass, too, was often off-target. USA, clawing back gradually into the game, pulled one back through Sanne Caarls in the 42nd minute. But Deepika saved her best for the end. She ran all the way along the sideline, dodged past three defenders and pushed the ball to the far post for a diving Salima Tete to connect perfectly and finish.

Netherlands, meanwhile, continued its goal-scoring spree, winning 6-2 against a struggling Australia. The caravan moves to Rourkela for the next leg.

The results: Netherlands 6 (Marijn Veen 3, Yibbi Jansen 2, Frederique Matla) bt Australia 2 (Tatum Stewart, Grace Stewart); India 3 (Vandana Katariya, Deepika, Salima Tete) bt USA 1 (Sanne Caarls).