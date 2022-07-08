Gukesh triumphs
India’s D. Gukesh won the Gijon Chess Masters here on Friday, with eight points out nine rounds. In the ninth and last round, Gukesh drew with Cuba’s GM Martinez Duany.
GM Alexandr Fier of Brazil finished second with 6.5 points while IM Pedro Antonio Gines of Spain came third, scoring six points.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.