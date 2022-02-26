Gritty Mumbai turns the tables on Goa 

Lower-order comes to the rescue as Mulani and Kotian take the side to a 158-run lead

Lower-order resistance and the ability to make remarkable comebacks have been the hallmarks of Mumbai’s glorious history in Ranji Trophy. Saturday saw both the facets coming to the fore at the Narendra Modi Stadium as Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian bailed Mumbai out of trouble versus Goa to set up a tantalising last day’s play.

Riding on Mulani (49 n.o., 130b, 4x4) and Kotian’s (57 n.o., 88b, 5x4, 1x6) unbroken 114-run partnership for the eighth wicket, Mumbai finished the penultimate day at 322 for seven, with a lead of 158.

On a pitch that’s started offer turn from both ends, Mumbai will hope to extend the lead on the fourth morning and push for a win after having conceded a 164-run advantage in the first innings.

When Kotian joined Mulani in the middle, however, the thoughts of winning the game were only on the fielding team’s mind. Off-spinner Amit Yadav was rewarded for his flight and dip with Ajinkya Rahane (56, 148b, 3x4) being caught at backward short-leg. Mumbai had slipped to 208 for seven.

With a paltry lead of 44, the onus was on Mulani and Kotian to stretch the innings and give the bowlers something to bowl at in the fourth innings. The duo batted with aplomb. While Kotian was the aggressor, driving the spinners with finesse, Mulani played the accumulator’s role to perfection.

Strike rotation

One of the features of their partnership turned out to be strike rotation. It reflected in 52 singles and six twos they ran during their 157-minute association. It unsettled the Goa spin trio, who shared 70 of the 90 overs, with the left-right combination at the crease.

Earlier in the day, Rahane and Sarfaraz Khan (48, 72b, 4x4) rebuilt the innings after Mumbai lost opener Aakarshit Gomel (caught in the slips off left-arm pacer Shreekant Wagh), Sachin Yadv (caught behind off swinger Shubham Ranjane) and nightwatcher (bowled through the gate by Amit) cheaply.

Rahane was fortunate early on when left-arm spinner Darshan Misal managed to get through his defence but the bail didn’t fall despite the ball kissing the off-stump. Soon after Mumbai had wiped off the deficit, Sarfaraz attempted a sweep shot off Misal, missed it and was trapped lbw.

With Aditya Tare (holed out to covers off Misal) and Rahane dismissed in quick succession, Goa had started smelling the blood. Kotian and Mulani then turned the tide in Mumbai’s favour.

The scores:

Mumbai — 1st innings: 163.

Goa — 1st innings: 327.

Mumbai — 2nd innings: Prithvi Shaw lbw b Misal 44, Aakarshit Gomel c Misal b Wagh 15, Dhawal Kulkarni b Amit 3, Sachin Yadav c Kerkar b Ranjane 19, Ajinkya Rahane c Ranjane b Amit 56, Sarfaraz Khan lbw b Misal 48, Aditya Tare c Kauthankar b Misal 8, Shams Mulani (batting) 49, Tanush Kotian (batting) 57; Extras (b-12, lb-8, nb-2, w-1): 23; Total (for seven wkts. in 106 overs): 322.

Fall of wickets: 1-54, 2-59, 3-87, 4-93, 5-175, 6-198, 7-208.

Goa bowling: Garg 11-4-36-0, Amit 38-15-111-2, Misal 33-6-96-3, Pandrekar 13-0-32-0, Wagh 4-0-12-1, Ranjane 7-1-15-1.