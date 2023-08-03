HamberMenu
Great Guns, Ameerah and Golden Neil impress

August 03, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - PUNE:

Great Guns, Ameerah and Golden Neil impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Aug. 3) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Between Friends (T.S. Jodha) 40. Easy. Street Sense (app) 41. Easy. New Dimension (Yash) 40. Moved fluently.

800m: Cyrenaica (Dashrath), Lady Di (S. Amit) 54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Wild Spirit (Aniket) 53, 600/40. Slightly urged. Almas (Ranjane) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Forever (Yash), Amber Knight (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished six lengths ahead. Big Red (Hamir) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Dream Seller (N.B. Kuldeep), Toscana (Ranjane) 52, 600/38. Former was one length superior. Historic (T.S. Jodha), Silver Step (Zeeshan) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Aloysia (Dashrath), Superimpose (S. Amit) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Endurance (Hamir), Pyrrhus (Saba) 53, 600/38. Both moved together freely. Rising Power (Mustakim) 55, 600/42. Worked freely. Operation Finale (N.B. Kuldeep) 52, 600/39. Urged in the last part.

1000m: Golden Neil (S. Chinoy) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. In good shape. Supernatural (Kirtish) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Shaped well. Capucine (Chouhan), Alexandros (C. Umesh) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43. They were easy. Great Guns (Dashrath), Ameerah (N.B. Kuldeep) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Both moved impressively and finished level.

1200m: La Belle (Chouhan), Fontana (C. Umesh) 1-26, 1000/1-11, 800/55, 600/42. They finished level freely. Chopin (Kirtish) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42. Easy. Kubric (rb) 1-26, 600/43. Moved fluently.

