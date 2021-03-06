Xhaka gaffe costs Arsenal

A dreadful defensive error from Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka gifted Burnley an equaliser as the sides drew 1-1 at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday.
Arsenal had taken a sixth minute lead when Willian ran at Burnley’s defence and fed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whose low shot snuck in at the near.
Mikel Arteta’s side looked comfortably in charge of the game until a shocking mistake six minutes before the break.
Arsenal attempted to play the ball out from the back with keeper Bernd Leno passing to Xhaka deep in the penalty area, but the Swiss international’s attempted pass to David Luiz struck Clarets striker Chris Wood and ricocheted into the net.
The results:
Premier League: Burnley 1 (Wood 39) drew with Arsenal 1 (Aubameyang 6); Sheffield United 0 lost to Southampton 2 (Ward-Prowse 32-pen, Adams 49).
LaLiga: Real Valladolid 2 (Plano 14, Weissman 24) bt Getafe 1 (Mata 37).
Serie A: Spezia 1 (Verde 71) drew with Benevento 1 (Gaich 24).
Bundesliga: Borussia M’Gladbach 0 lost to Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Schick 76), Hoffenheim 2 (Baumgartner 8, Kramaric 41) bt Wolfsburg 1 (Weghorst 23), Freiburg 0 lost to RB Leipzig 3 (Nkunu 41, Sorloth 64, Forsberg 79), Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Kostic 69) drew with Stuttgart 1 (Kalajdzic 67), Hertha Berlin 2 (Piatek 62, Lukebakio 89-pen) bt Augsburg 1 (Benes 2).
Friday: LaLiga: Valencia 2 (Soler 86-pen, Guedes 90+1) bt Villarreal 1 (Moreno 40-pen).
Bundesliga: Schalke 0 drew with Mainz 0.
