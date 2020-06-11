Football

Women’s football gains professional status in Spain

The change in status for the competitions will also be valid for men’s and women’s futsal.

The Spanish federation said the move is another step to promote the development of these competitions that until now were considered amateur football.

The top two women’s football divisions in Spain have gained professional status, the Spanish federation has announced.

The federation said Wednesday the country’s sports council has accepted the change in status for the competitions, which will also be valid for men’s and women’s futsal.

The federation said the move is another step to promote the development of these competitions that until now were considered amateur football.

The new status will allow for the creation of professional committees with the participation of all clubs and with autonomy to manage different aspects of the competitions.

The federation said there will be a series of requirements regarding the professionalism of players and coaches, and rules will be in place on minimum labor conditions that participants must meet regarding budget, contracts and wages.

