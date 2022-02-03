Women’s Football Asian Cup | Japan takes on old rival China; the Philippines goes up against Korea

The Philippines goes up against Korea

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup is finally at its business end. Defending champion Japan takes on celebrated challenger China while first-time World Cup entrant, the Philippines, has a tough task on hand when it goes up against Korea in the other semifinal of WAC 2022 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Thursday.

Winning the tournament this year will make Japan just the third side to manage an Asian Cup title hattrick. Standing in its way is an old rival — China. The two have clashed four times in the last five semifinals of the competition. With Japan winning three, including the last two.

China, the eight-time winner, last won the title in 2006 and Shui Qingxia’s Steel Roses will look to make amends.

Meanwhile, the Philippines will want to keep the celebrations of earning a direct qualification to the 2023 World Cup aside as it takes on Korea which has a superior head-to-head record.

Colin Bell’s side won its last two international fixtures against the Philippines, scoring nine unanswered goals.

However, Alen Stajcic’s girls are up to the task. Despite coming into the semifinal after a physically tiring 120-minute against Chinese Taipei that they won on penalties, this side is running on momentum and adrenaline.

Bell does not want to take the Philippines for granted despite going into this fixture as the favourite.