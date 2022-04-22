West Bengal weathers Meghalaya fightback

Goalkeeper Priyant comes up with a crucial penalty save late in the second half

Goalkeeper Priyant comes up with a crucial penalty save late in the second half

An erratic West Bengal survived a valiant fight back from Meghalaya to register a 4-3 win and boost its semifinal chances in the Santosh Trophy National Football championship at the Kottappadi stadium here on Friday.

Defensive errors allowed Meghalaya to claw back and equalise thrice in the contest. However, Bengal goalkeeper Priyant Kumar Singh made the decisive save from a penalty kick taken by Meghalya captain Hardy Cliff Nongbri in the 85th minute to ensure full points for his side. Priyant dived to his right to save the kick and then recovered in time to parry the rebound which was fired again by Hardy.

Needing a win, Bengal dominated from the start against a Meghalaya side which surprisingly lacked thrust.

Fardin Ali Molla gets the ball rolling with West Bengal’s opener. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@IndianFootball

In the 22nd minute, Fardin Ali Molla swept the ball into an open net from close after receiving a cross from Dilip Orawn to underline Bengal’s dominance.

Against the tide

However, Meghalaya struck against the tide in the 39th minute. Kynsarbr Lhuid played a long ball to Sangti Janai Shianglong who side stepped Bengal defender Shubhanka Adhikari to equalise. Bengal regained the lead when Farden Ali Molla converted a penalty in the 42nd minute.

Sangti Shianglong levels the score for Meghalaya from inside the box. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@IndianFootball

The second half started with high voltage action with both sides trading a goal apiece in the first minutes. Substitute Shano Tariang intercepted and stole the ball from a Bengal defender to fire in the equaliser in the 46th minute.

However Mahitosh Roy with a clinical finish restored the lead in the 49th minute. Shano struck again in the 65th minute as he headed in a cross from Kynsarbor Lhuid to level the scores. But Mahitosh Roy scored his second goal to put Bengal ahead. Meghalaya attacked and nearly forced the equaliser but Priyant Kumar saved the day for his side.

The result: Bengal 4 (Farid Ali Molla 22, 42, Mahitosh Roy 49, 69) bt Meghalaya 3 (Sangti Janai Shianglong 39, Shano Tariang 46, 65).

Today’s matches: Karnataka v Manipur (Malappuram) 4 p.m., Odisha v Gujarat (Manjeri) 8 p.m.