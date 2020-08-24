UEFA Champions League | Bayern Munich crowned champions beating PSG

PSG youth academy graduate Kingsley Coman appeared at the back post to glance home the only goal of the game

Bayern Munich won the Champions League for a sixth time by beating Paris St Germain 1-0 in Sunday’s final thanks to a goal from former PSG youth academy graduate Kingsley Coman.

France international Coman appeared at the back post to glance home a cross from Joshua Kimmich in the 59th minute, completing a sweeping move by Bayern, who until then had been the second best side on the pitch.

Coman’s strike punished PSG’s wastefulness in the first half as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe both failed to beat Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer from close range while Angel di Maria and Ander Herrera also narrowly missed the target.

PSG substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting missed two late opportunities to level for the French side, who are still waiting to win their first Champions League title after billions of euros of investment from the Qatar royal family.