Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier charged by FA for confronting fan after Cup loss to Norwich

In this March 4, 2020 photo, Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier, centre, reacts in the stands, following the FA Cup fifth round football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Dier climbed into the stands to confront a fan in a physical altercation following the team's FA Cup loss to Norwich. Footage posted on social media showed Dier going up into a section of home supporters and climbing over several rows of seats before confronting a fan.

The FA said Dier had until May 8 to respond to the charge.

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier has been charged by the Football Association (FA) over a confrontation with a fan after his side's defeat on penalties by Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round last month, the governing body said on Thursday.

Following the shootout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, video footage showed England international Dier climbing over seats and confronting a home supporter before he was restrained by security guards and other fans.

“Eric Dier has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3,” the FA said in a statement. “It is alleged that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder's actions at the conclusion of the Emirates FA Cup fixture against Norwich City FC on Wednesday, March 4 were improper and/or threatening.”

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho said at the time that he had sympathy for Dier but his actions were wrong.

