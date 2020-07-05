Things on track for u-17 Women’s World Cup: Vishal K. Dev

Odisha is on track to complete the infrastructure development for the FIFA under-17 Women’s World Cup by September, Vishal K. Dev, the State’s Sports and Youth Services Commissioner-cum-Secretary, said on Sunday.
The tournament, postponed due to COVID-19, will be held from February 17 to March 7, 2021.
In an Instagram Live chat with Sportstar, Vishal said the main pitch of the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, which will host eight matches, including a quarterfinal and semifinal, is “ready as per FIFA standards”. “We are preparing three new football pitches in the city in order to give a pitch, along with the related facilities, to each of the teams that are housed here. We are confident of getting everything ready by the end of September,” he said.
The Sports Secretary said the State will soon launch the FIFA Women’s World Cup legacy programme which will focus on identifying and nurturing young footballers.
With limited funding and sponsorships due to the pandemic, Vishal said the priority has been on developing infrastructure for international sporting events, and making the High Performance Centres functional in their main facilities.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath