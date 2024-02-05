Daily Quiz | On Cristiano Ronaldo
YOUR SCORE
- Copy link
- Telegram
0/7RETAKE THE QUIZ
1 / 7 | He was named after which famous world leader of whom his father was a big fan?
SHOW ANSWER
2 / 7 | What is the nationality of Ronaldo and with which native club did he make his professional debut in 2003 before moving to Manchester United?
SHOW ANSWER
3 / 7 | What connects Ronaldo to David Beckham, Eric Cantona, Bryan Robson, and George Best?
SHOW ANSWER
4 / 7 | Which are the two major tournament titles that Ronaldo has won with the senior Portugal side?
Answer : UEFA European Championship in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019. He has also led the nation to a third-place finish at the 2017 FIFA Confederations CupSHOW ANSWER
5 / 7 | In 2009, Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid in a deal that was the most expensive association football transfer in history then. What was the amount involved?
SHOW ANSWER
6 / 7 | If Ronaldo was C in the dreaded striking trio nicknamed BBC at Real Madrid, who were the two Bs?
SHOW ANSWER
7 / 7 | Between 2008 and 2018, Ronaldo won five Ballon d’Or trophies. Apart from finishing runner-up to Messi on five occasions, to whom did he end up second-best in 2018?
SHOW ANSWER
COMMents
SHARE
- Copy link
- Telegram
COMMents
SHARE