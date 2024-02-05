Daily Quiz | On Cristiano Ronaldo

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /7 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 7 | He was named after which famous world leader of whom his father was a big fan? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ronald Reagan SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | What is the nationality of Ronaldo and with which native club did he make his professional debut in 2003 before moving to Manchester United? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Portugal and Sporting Clube de Portugal SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | What connects Ronaldo to David Beckham, Eric Cantona, Bryan Robson, and George Best? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : They have all sported the #7 shirt at Manchester United SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | Which are the two major tournament titles that Ronaldo has won with the senior Portugal side? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : UEFA European Championship in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019. He has also led the nation to a third-place finish at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | In 2009, Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid in a deal that was the most expensive association football transfer in history then. What was the amount involved? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : €94 million SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | If Ronaldo was C in the dreaded striking trio nicknamed BBC at Real Madrid, who were the two Bs? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Bale and Benzema SHOW ANSWER