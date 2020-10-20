Sylvestr joins CFC

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) announced on Tuesday that Slovakian center-forward Jakub Sylvestr has joined the club on a free transfer for the duration of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season.
The 31-year-old former Slovakia international joins CFC from Israel’s top flight after the expiry of his contract at Hapoel Haifa FC.
Sylvestr is set to become the first player from Slovakia to feature in the ISL and the club’s seventh and final overseas player for the upcoming season.
