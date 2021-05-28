Stimac's tenure extended till Sept.

National football team coach Igor Stimac's tenure was on Friday extended till September by All India Football Federation's technical committee, which appointed Savio Medeira as interim technical director in place of the outgoing Isac Doru.

While Croatian World Cupper Stimac got an extension, Doru did not get one after his contract expired around the same time as the Indian senior team head coach.

"... The committee unanimously decided to extend national team head coach Igor Stimac's contract till September 2021," the AIFF said in a release after its technical committee's virtual meeting.