Football

Stimac's tenure extended till Sept.

Igor Stimac.  

National football team coach Igor Stimac's tenure was on Friday extended till September by All India Football Federation's technical committee, which appointed Savio Medeira as interim technical director in place of the outgoing Isac Doru.

While Croatian World Cupper Stimac got an extension, Doru did not get one after his contract expired around the same time as the Indian senior team head coach.

"... The committee unanimously decided to extend national team head coach Igor Stimac's contract till September 2021," the AIFF said in a release after its technical committee's virtual meeting.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2021 10:30:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/stimacs-tenure-extended-till-sept/article34670796.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY