Stimac could get extension till September

The Croatian World Cupper’s contract is up for renewal, having served his two-year tenure after being appointed to the job in May 2019

The All India Football Federation (AIFF)’s technical committee could recommend an extension of national team coach Igor Stimac’s contract till the playoffs of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in September.

The Croatian World Cupper’s contract is up for renewal, having served his two-year tenure after being appointed to the job in May 2019.

The AIFF has summoned its technical committee for a meeting on Friday, when they will discuss a raft of issues, besides Stimac’s future.

“The technical committee has been called on Friday and among other issues, it is likely to discuss Stimac’s extension till September,” a top AIFF source said on Tuesday.

One of the most high-profile coaches to manage the Indian men’s team, Stimac was appointed to the top post in May 2019 for a two-year term, and has had mixed results since.