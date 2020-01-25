Spanish league | Valencia beats Barcelona

Valencia striker Maxi Gomez scored once and helped produce an own goal by Jordi Alba to beat Barcelona 2-0 in the Spanish league on Saturday.

The loss was the first for Barcelona in three matches under coach Quique Setişn, who was hired to replace Ernesto Valverde last week.

Barcelona’s first loss in 10 rounds means it can lose the league lead if Real Madrid takes a point at Valladolid on Sunday. Barcelona leads Madrid on goal difference.

Valencia went ahead through an own goal by Alba in the 48th minute when Gomez’s volley that was going wide deflected off the Barcelona left back and went into the net.

Gomez put the result beyond doubt in the 77th, making up for his missed penalty attempt in the first half.

Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Bundesliga leader Leipzig 2-0 to throw the title race wide open on Saturday.

Frankfurt defender Almamy Toure scored a brilliant goal just after the break and Filip Kostic sealed the win in injury time to deal Leipzig its first defeat since a 2-1 loss at home to Freiburg in October.

Borussia Monchengladbach cut the gap at the top to two points with a 3-1 win at home over Mainz, thanks largely to goals in each half from French striker Alassane Plea.

Borussia Dortmund is just four points off the top after its 5-1 win over Cologne on Friday with teen sensation Erling Braut Haaland scoring twice more after coming off the bench.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic set up Ante Rebic to score the only goal as AC Milan beat Brescia 1-0 to claim a third consecutive Serie A win for the first time this season.

Ibrahimovic missed a chance in front of goal before the break but provided the cross after 71 minutes that allowed substitute Rebic to finish off his third goal in two games.

Milan has taken 10 points in four games since Ibrhimovic’s return to the club this month.

Europa berths

Stefano Pioli’s side move up to sixth position into the Europa League berths and seven points adrift of the Champions League places.

“It wasn’t a beautiful Milan, but a winner,” said Pioli.

“We can play better, but we had a great attitude, now we know how to suffer. We must continue like this.”

Milan are on a run of four consecutive wins including the Italian Cup, and next plays Torino on Tuesday for a place in the semifinals.

Thumping win

Teenager Erling Braut Haaland scored twice more off the bench as Borussia Dortmund moved up to third in the Bundesliga with a 5-1 thumping of Cologne.

Having claimed a hat-trick as a replacement on his Dortmund debut last Saturday to inspire a 5-3 win away at Augsburg, Haaland, 19, again showed clinical finishing.

“For Erling, it’s simply wonderful — five goals, two games, there are worse starts,” said Dortmund captain Marco Reus.

“Especially here at home — that’s why we signed him.

Good step forward

“That was a good step forward from us — also from me personally,” added Reus who was criticised for missing clear chances against Augsburg.

With his team 3-1 up, Haaland came on for his first home appearance with an hour gone and 11 minutes later was on the scoresheet, slamming home the rebound of a saved Julian Brandt shot.

He then showed his speed to beat Cologne goalkeeper Timo Horn, tucking the ball into an empty net on 87 minutes.

The results: Serie A: SPAL 1 (Petagna 23-pen) lost to Bologna 3 (Vicari 24-og, Barrow 59, Poli 63).

La Liga: Valencia 2 (Alba 48-og, Gomez 77) bt Barcelona 0.

Bundesliga: Bor. Monchengladbach 3 (Plea 24, 74, Neuhaus 88) bt Mainz 1 (Quaison 12); VfL Wolfsburg 1 (Mehmedi 68) lost to Hertha Berlin 2 (Torunarigha 74, Lukebakio 90); Eintracht Frankfurt 2 (Toure 48, Kostic 90+4) bt RB Leipzig 0; Freiburg 0 lost to Paderborn 2 (Antwi-Adjei 48, Sabiri 85-pen); Union Berlin 2 (Ingvartsen 62, Subotic 47) bt Augsburg 0.

Friday: Serie A: Brescia 0 lost to AC Milan 1 (Rebic 71).

La Liga: Osasuna 2 (Ruben Garcia 81-pen, Inigo Perez 84) bt Levante 0.

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund 5 (Guerreiro 1, Reus 29, Sancho 48, Haaland 77, 87) bt Cologne 1 (Uth 65).