Serie A apologises

Italy’s Serie A chief has apologised for the ape artwork used for its anti-racism campaign which has been widely criticised.

The imagery by artist Simone Fugazzotto featured three apes with different colour eyes and detailing.

“We realised it was inappropriate,” the league’s chief executive Luigi De Siervo said in a statement on Tuesday.

Dec 18, 2019

