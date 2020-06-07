Schalke goes 12 games without win

Schalke 04 scored for only the second time in its last five Bundesliga games to rescue a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin on Sunday but equalled a club record by going 12 consecutive league games without a win. The Royal Blues have now failed to win since January 17 and stayed in 10th place on 38 points. Union climbs up to 13th on 32.

The hosts got off to a strong start and had carved out three good chances before Robert Andrich was sent clear by Anthony Ujah in the 11th minute to beat keeper Alexander Nuebel.

Union still had Schalke on the backfoot when the visitors equalised thanks to a low drive from Everton’s on-loan full-back Jonjoe Kenny.

The results: Werder Bremen 0 lost to Wolfsburg 1 (Weghorst 82); Union Berlin 1 (Andrich 11) drew with Schalke 1 (Kenny 28).

Saturday: Borussia Dortmund 1 (Can 57) bt Hertha Berlin 0.