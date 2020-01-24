Football

Sandhya hat-tricks in Sethu’s win in the Hero Indian Women’s League

In control: Sethu’s Sandhya came out on top in her one-on-one battles with Kolhapur FC goalkeeper Shreya Hooda.

In control: Sethu’s Sandhya came out on top in her one-on-one battles with Kolhapur FC goalkeeper Shreya Hooda.   | Photo Credit: K_MURALI_KUMAR

Grace powers KRYPSHA past Kickstart

India international Dangmei Grace scored a brace to power KRYPSHA FC past Kickstart FC 4-0 on the opening day of the Hero Indian Women’s League football tournament, at Bangalore Football Stadium here on Friday.

Grace’s joy, however, was short lived as she was forced to leave the field after a collision with Kickstart FC goalkeeper Rashmi Kumari.

Rashmi suffered a cut near her chin, while Grace took a hit to the hip. Both players were taken to a nearby hospital.

They were discharged after being given stitches. Both are expected to be out of action for at least a week.

In another match, Sandhya’s hat-trick took Sethu FC to a 5-0 win over Kolhapur FC. Sandhya came to life in the second-half, where she calmly converted one-on-one battles with Kolhapur FC goalkeeper Shreya Hooda.

Amsavalli proved to be an able strike partner for Sandhya, creating chances regularly with sharp runs.

Amsavalli provided the opening goal, collecting a deflection off her own shot to slot it in.

The results: KRYPSHA FC 4 (Dangmei Grace 15, 36; Anju Tamang 19, Ratanbala Devi 64) bt Kickstart FC 0; Sethu FC 5 (Amsavalli 18, Sandhya 61, 66, 90+2, Sumithra 64) bt Kolhapur FC 0.

