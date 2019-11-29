Robin Singh saves Hyderabad at Hero ISL

Hyderabad FC, down to 10 in the final stages, salvaged a draw against defending champion Bengaluru FC, thanks to an injury-time goal from substitute Robin Singh, in their Hero ISL match at the GMC Balayogi Stadium here on Friday.

It was the visitors who shot into the lead in the second minute through their star striker Sunil Chhetri.

Brilliant effort

Latching on to a lovely through-ball in the midfield, Chhetri sprinted down the centre. Though he was closely marked by Gurtej Singh, Chhetri hoodwinked the Hyderabad defender before showing great control to tap the ball past a diving goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh.

As the first half was nearing its end, there were too many rough tackles from both sides. Bengaluru had an opportunity to make it 2-0 when Chhetri sent a superb backpass to the waiting Raphael Augusto. However, the latter’s shot was well anticipated and blocked by Kamaljit who was solid under the bar this day.

After the break, Hyderabad showed more enterprise and went on the attack, most of its moves initiated by the classy striker Marcelo Pereira. But he lacked support from his teammates.

Sahil sees red

Soon, Hyderabad was down a player after defender Sahil Panwar was sent off in the 57th minute for a dangerous tackle on Udanta, making things tougher for the hosts.

Just when it looked like Hyderabad was heading for another defeat, it scored the equaliser. The alert Robin, realising that Bengaluru custodian Gurpreet Singhu Sandhu had failed to block a close-range shot from another substitute Asish Rai, showed speed and skill to bundle the ball home.

The result: Hyderabad FC 1 (Robin 90+1) drew with Bengaluru FC 1 (Chhetri 2).

Saturday’s match: ATK vs Mumbai City FC.