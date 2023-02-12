HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Real Madrid hit five past Al Hilal to secure fifth Club World Cup title

European champions Real opened the scoring in the 13th minute through Vinicius and Valverde extended their lead five minutes later but Al Hilal hit back with a goal from Moussa Marega on the counter-attack

February 12, 2023 02:47 am | Updated 02:47 am IST - RABAT

Reuters
Real Madrid v Al Hilal- Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco on February 11, 2023.

Real Madrid v Al Hilal- Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco on February 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Real Madrid won the Club World Cup for a record-extending fifth time after beating Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal 5-3 in the final on Saturday, with doubles from Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr and a goal by Karim Benzema.

European champions Real opened the scoring in the 13th minute through Vinicius and Valverde extended their lead five minutes later but Al Hilal hit back with a goal from Moussa Marega on the counter-attack.

Benzema and Valverde added to Real's lead with close-range strikes in the 54th and 58th minutes respectively but Luciano Vietto reduced the deficit for Al Hilal from another counter five minutes later.

Vinicius added another for Real in the 69th but Vietto scored his second of the night 10 minutes later to round off a high-scoring encounter that delighted the Moroccan fans.

Related Topics

sport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.