Real Kashmir triumphs

Proud moment: Real Kashmir FC became the first team from Jammu and Kashmir to win the IFA Shield in Kolkata on Saturday.  

Real Kashmir FC thwarted local outfit George Telegraph’s spirited challenge to record a 2-1 victory and become the first team from Jammu and Kashmir to win the 123-year-old IFA Shield at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.

Lukman Adefemi and Mason Robertson scored a goal apiece for the I-League team in either half of the final, while substitute Goutam Das netted one for the Calcutta Football League side.

The Kashmir team applied pressure from the beginning but found solid resistance from the Telegraph defence before breaking through.

The result: Real Kashmir 2 (Lukman 36-pen, Robertson 59) bt George Telegraph 1 (Goutam 48).

