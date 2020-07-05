Real edges Athletic

Sergio Ramos scored his 22nd consecutive penalty on Sunday — his fifth goal in seven games since the restart — as Real Madrid held on for another 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao to inch closer to winning LaLiga.
Earlier on Saturday, Chelsea retook its place in the Premier League top four beating Watford 3-0.
The results: Premier League: Burnley 1 (Tarkowski 43) drew with Sheffield United 1 (Egan 80); Newcastle 2 (Almiron 17, Shelvey 67) drew with West Ham 2 (Antonio 4, Soucek 65).
LaLiga: Athletic Bilbao 0 lost to Real Madrid 1 (Ramos 73-pen).
Saturday: Premier League: Wolves 0 lost to Arsenal 2 (Saka 43, Lacazette 86); Chelsea 3 (Giroud 28, Willian 43-pen, Barkley 90+1) bt Watford 0.
LaLiga: Granada 2 (Fernandez Luna 61-pen, Vico 86) drew with Valencia 2 (Vallejo 63, Guedes 68).
Serie A: Juventus 4 (Dybala 3, Cuadrado 29, Ronaldo 61, Djidji 87-og) bt Torino 1 (Belotti 45+6-pen); Lazio 0 lost to AC Milan 3 (Calhanoglu 23, Ibrahimovic 34-pen, Rebic 59).
