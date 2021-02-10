Real close gap on Atletico

Real Madrid overcame an injury crisis to beat Getafe 2-0 at home on Tuesday and close the gap to LaLiga leader Atletico Madrid to five points.

Karim Benzema headed the champion in front on the hour mark while French left back Ferland Mendy doubled the lead six minutes later, starting the move with a bursting run through midfield before sliding in to knock home a cross from Marcelo.

The win took Zinedine Zidane’s side into second in the standings behind Atletico, which drew 2-2 with Celta Vigo on Monday.

The result: Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 60, Mendy 66) bt Getafe 0.