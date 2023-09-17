HamberMenu
Premier League | Man United humbled at home in 3-1 loss to Brighton

Brighton became only the third side to win four consecutive English Premier League games against Manchester United

September 17, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - MANCHESTER, England

Reuters
Brighton & Hove Albion’s Pascal Gross celebrates with Danny Welbeck after scoring the team’s second goal against Manchester United on September 16, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Pascal Gross celebrates with Danny Welbeck after scoring the team’s second goal against Manchester United on September 16, 2023 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Manchester United suffered a humbling 3-1 Premier League loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday and have picked up three defeats in the first five matches of a league campaign for the first time since 1989-90.

ALSO READ
Manchester City storm back to beat West Ham 3-1

Despite making a bright start at Old Trafford, United fell behind in the 20th minute when Danny Welbeck slotted home against his former club when left unmarked in the penalty area.

United responded well and thought they had levelled just before the break through big-money signing Rasmus Hojlund, on his full debut, but the ball was adjudged to be out of play when Marcus Rashford pulled the ball back to the Dane.

Brighton fully capitalised on that VAR reprieve, however, as fine goals from Pascal Gross early in the second half and a Joao Pedro strike brought groans of dismay all around Old Trafford.

Substitute Hannibal Mejbri did get one back for the hosts with 18 minutes left but Brighton held on with ease to move up to third in the standings on 12 points from five matches. United dropped to 12th on six points.

After another tumultuous week in Manchester, with Brazilian forward Antony facing assault allegations and England winger Jadon Sancho's issues with coach Erik ten Hag still playing out, the club needed matters on the pitch to lift their supporters.

With Hojlund looking lively and Rashford taking the attack to the visitors they looked primed to get back to winning ways, but defensive frailties proved their undoing as Welbeck's fourth goal against his boyhood club put them on the back foot again.

Rashford continued to look the most likely to level in the opening period, striking the angle of post and crossbar following a trademark driving run.

Last season's top scorer went close just after the break, but clinical finishing from Gross took him to four goals against United at Old Trafford, with only Steven Gerrard and Mohamed Salah scoring more there as a visiting player.

There were boos all around Old Trafford as Hojlund was replaced by Anthony Martial, but it was a Brighton change that put the game to bed, with record signing Pedro arrowing a fizzing effort into the net.

Hannibal's first goal for the club did not threaten Brighton's superiority, with the visitors having further chances to extend their lead as they strolled to victory.

Brighton became only the third side to win four consecutive Premier League games against United, after Liverpool between 2000 and 2002, and Manchester City from 2013-14.

