Premier League | Liverpool owner John Henry rules out sale of club

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) said three months ago that they would explore the option of bringing in investors at Liverpool

February 21, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST

Reuters
File picture of Liverpool owner John W. Henry at the club’s Anfield stadium in England

File picture of Liverpool owner John W. Henry at the club’s Anfield stadium in England | Photo Credit: Reuters

Liverpool's American owner John Henry has said there are no plans to sell the Premier League club after the Merseyside outfit's owners said in November they were exploring a sale.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which completed a 300 million pounds ($358 million) takeover of the club in 2010, said three months ago that they would explore the option of bringing in investors if it was in Liverpool's "best interest".

After FSG's initial statement, Liverpool chairman Tom Werner said there was no urgency to complete any potential deal.

Henry was quoted by the Boston Sports Journal in an interview published on Sunday as saying: "I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about Liverpool, but I keep to the facts: we merely formalised an ongoing process.

"Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling Liverpool? No. Are talking with investors about Liverpool? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won't be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20 plus years?"

Liverpool's rivals Manchester United, owned by the American Glazer family, are also exploring a sale, with confirmed bids from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, a son of Qatar's former prime minister.

