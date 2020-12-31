Football

Premier League club Burnley taken over by American investors

Burnley is the latest Premier League club to become owned by Americans.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Burnley is the latest Premier League club to become owned by Americans.

ALK Capital’s sports investment arm, Velocity Sports Partners, has bought an 84% stake in the northwest English club.

ALK managing partner Alan Pace will become chairman of the team, which is based just north of Manchester. He was previously CEO of Major League Soccer team Real Salt Lake.

American investors also own Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2020 11:27:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/premier-league-club-burnley-taken-over-by-american-investors/article33460511.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY