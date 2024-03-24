GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Odisha FC lifts maiden IWL title, Gokulam Kerala runner-up

March 24, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST

Sports Bureau
Triumphant: Odisha FC topped the seven-team table with 31 points from 12 matches.

Triumphant: Odisha FC topped the seven-team table with 31 points from 12 matches. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Former India under-17 captain Lynda Kom scored a hat-trick while Pyari Xaxa netted twice as Odisha FC blanked Kickstart FC 6-0 and won its maiden Indian Women’s League football title in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Odisha topped the seven-team table with 31 points from 12 matches while three-time champion Gokulam Kerala FC, which defeated East Bengal FC 5-1 in Kozhikode, finished runner-up with 29 points. Kickstart FC (21 points) was third.

The results: At Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC 6 (Lynda Kom 11, 66 & 77, Pyari Xaxa 13 & 22; Karthika Angamuthu 58) bt Kickstart FC 0.

At Kozhikode: Gokulam Kerala FC 5 (Soumya Guguloth 30 & 48, Sandhiya Ranganathan 34, Fazila Ikwaput 61, Muskan Subba 86) bt East Bengal FC 1 (Sulanjana Raul 64).

