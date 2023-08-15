HamberMenu
Neymar joins Saudi club Al-Hilal from PSG

Al-Hilal also tried to sign Neymar's former team mates France striker Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, but the Argentine eventually opted for Major League Soccer's Inter Miami.

August 15, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST

Reuters
Neymar has completed his move from Paris Saint-Germain to Al Hilal of the Saudi Pro League. File

Neymar has completed his move from Paris Saint-Germain to Al Hilal of the Saudi Pro League. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Brazil forward Neymar has signed for Al-Hilal from French champions Paris St Germain, the Saudi Professional League (SPL) club announced on Tuesday.

No details were disclosed but the transfer was reported to be for a fee of about 90 million euros ($98.24 million) plus add-ons and subject to a medical for the 31-year-old.

The Saudi challenge to European supremacy

Neymar joined PSG in 2017 from Barcelona for a world record fee of 222 million euros. He scored 118 goals in 173 appearances for the Paris club and won numerous trophies, including five Ligue 1 titles.

"It is inevitably difficult to say goodbye to a club legend, which Neymar will always be," PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in a club statement.

"I will never forget the day he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain, nor what he has brought to our club and our project over the last six years.

"We've had some extraordinary moments and Neymar will always be part of our history. I would like to thank him and his family."

Al-Hilal also tried to sign Neymar's former team mates France striker Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, but the Argentine eventually opted for Major League Soccer's Inter Miami.

The most successful club in Saudi Arabia and Asia, Al Hilal have won 66 trophies and hold the record for number of league and Asian Champions League titles with 18 and four respectively.

Strengthening the squad is a priority for the Riyadh-based club after the Saudi Public Investment Fund announced in June an investment and privatisation project for sports clubs involving league champions Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

