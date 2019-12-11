NEUFC-CFC match under a cloud

The rising political violence in the region has put the ISL contest, scheduled between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC here on Thursday, under a cloud.

The unrest saw the pre-match media conference on Wednesday afternoon getting cancelled.

The ISL management has preferred to watch the situation and wait for updates from the local organiser before deciding on the fate of the match.

The host practised in the morning much before the trouble started while the visitors trained in the afternoon under a security cover and also returned to the team hotel without any hassle.

After having been denied a win by Jamshedpur FC in the previous match — the host had forced a 1-1 draw with an 89th-minute equaliser — Chennaiyin FC will be searching for its first away win of the season. NEUFC will miss the services of Ghanaian World Cupper Asamoah Gyan, who aggravated an injury in the match against ATK. The former Sunderland forward has reportedly left the country for treatment.

Chennaiyin, looking to make a comeback under the stewardship of new Scottish coach Owen Coyle, will look to cash in on Gyan’s absence. The visitors will also be keen to take a cue from the way ATK exploited the chinks in NEUFC’s armour during its 3-0 win recently.