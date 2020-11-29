Messi salutes Maradona as Barca wins big

Real crashes to yet another defeat; Cavani produces a master-class for United.

Lionel Messi paid a personal tribute to the late Diego Maradona after scoring on Sunday as Barcelona returned to winning ways in LaLiga with a resounding 4-0 home win over Osasuna.

Messi adorned a brilliant team display with a thumping strike into the top corner in the second half, after Martin Braithwaite had broken the deadlock and Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho had scored either side of halftime.

The Argentine then lifted his shirt to reveal a red and black replica kit of his hometown club Newell’s Old Boys bearing the number 10 which Maradona wore during his brief spell at the Rosario side in 1993.

Meanwhile on Saturday, champion Real Madrid slid to a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Alaves, its third in 10 league games.

Edinson Cavani produced a master-class, scoring twice and creating another goal as Manchester United hit back from a two-goal deficit to beat Southampton 3-2 in a Premier League cracker on Sunday.

On Saturday, Riyad Mahrez scored a hat-trick as Manchester City hammered Burnley 5-0.

Serie A titleholder Juventus was held to a 1-1 draw away to promoted side Benevento on Saturday after resting Cristiano Ronaldo.

Important results:

LaLiga: Barcelona 4 (Braithwaite 29, Griezmann 42, Coutinho 57, Messi 73) bt Osasuna 0.

Serie A: AC Milan 2 (Romagnoli 17, Kessie 27-pen) bt Fiorentina 0.

Premier League: Southampton 2 (Bednarek 23, Ward-Prowse 33) lost to Manchester United 3 (Fernandes 59, Cavani 74, 90+2).

Friday: LaLiga: Valencia 0 lost to Atletico Madrid 1 (Lato 79-og); Real Madrid 1 (Casemiro 86) lost to Alaves 2 (Perez 5-pen, Joselu 49).

Premier League: Manchester City 5 (Mahrez 6, 22, 69, Mendy 41, Torres 66) bt Burnley 0; Everton 0 lost to Leeds 1 (Raphinha 79).

Serie A: Benevento 1 (Letizia 45+3) drew with Juventus 1 (Alvaro Morata 21).